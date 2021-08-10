Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 733.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 666,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,603. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63.

