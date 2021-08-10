Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.28. 739,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

