Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,222. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.