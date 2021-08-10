Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 148,555 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,555 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 307,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,489. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

