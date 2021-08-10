MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $706.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.30 million and the lowest is $695.80 million. MRC Global posted sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MRC Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 280,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,626. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.55.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.