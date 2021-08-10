Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $60.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.56 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $226.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $229.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.04 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,713. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -269.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.60.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,989.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

