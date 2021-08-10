IONChain Reaches Market Cap of $188,312.68 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. IONChain has a total market cap of $188,312.68 and $2,446.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00854266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00108009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041394 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.