Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 1,668,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,297,473. The firm has a market cap of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

