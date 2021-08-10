Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $308.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,340. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $312.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.85. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

