Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,874. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.10.

