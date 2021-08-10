United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $190.56. 56,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,598. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

