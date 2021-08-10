Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,674 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,665. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

