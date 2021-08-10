AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.8% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 303,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.