Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $17.28 million and $461,438.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00053965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.77 or 0.00855267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00107857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

