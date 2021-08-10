Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $697.30 Million

Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce $697.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $699.70 million and the lowest is $694.90 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

SUM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 1,164,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,001. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.