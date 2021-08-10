Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Announces Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. 810,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

