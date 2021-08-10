Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Analysts predict that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the highest is $112.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $422.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of FI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 741,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Frank’s International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.