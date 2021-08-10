Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $14.42 Million in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 567,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,415,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLTR remained flat at $$25.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.37. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.