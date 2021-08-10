Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SAIC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 369,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,677. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

