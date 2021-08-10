Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.42.
Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.52 million and a PE ratio of 18.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.98. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$19.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.32.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
