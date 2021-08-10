Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.42.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.52 million and a PE ratio of 18.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.98. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$19.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.32.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 earnings per share for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

