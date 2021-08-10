Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 712,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 303.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 73,352 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.85. 199,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,036. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.