Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 19,458.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,480 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,542,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,411. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.