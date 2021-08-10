SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 29,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,238. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research firms recently commented on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

