ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. 158,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,364. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

