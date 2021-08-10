Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 1,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,476. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBU. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, iA Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

