Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 16,403 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,750,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,486,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

