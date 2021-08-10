Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$182.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.13 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. 329,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,570. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,983 shares of company stock worth $16,293,483. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

