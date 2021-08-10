Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%.

Shares of Freedom stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 687,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.20. Freedom has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

