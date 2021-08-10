FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $53,512.19 and $738.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00853455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041384 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.