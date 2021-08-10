Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce $282.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Enova International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enova International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 152,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

