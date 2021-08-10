Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $172.27. 3,611,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.