$58.93 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $58.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.55 million and the highest is $61.30 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $237.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.75 million to $240.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.14 million, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $268.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Materialise stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 465,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,491. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.53 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

