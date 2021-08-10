Zacks: Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Limoneira reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,515. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

