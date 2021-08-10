AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQB. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 705,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,105. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $343.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.08.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.