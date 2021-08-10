Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 3,370,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,377. Aramark has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

