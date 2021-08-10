Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,762.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,591.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

