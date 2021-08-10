Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.31. 63,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

