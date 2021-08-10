Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. 5,115,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

