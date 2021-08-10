Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 285,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. 2,331,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

