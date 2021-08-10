The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 157.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,915 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5,925.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,652. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $216.69 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

