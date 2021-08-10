ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $326,135.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,648.36 or 1.00094301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00816699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

