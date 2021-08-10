Relite Finance (RELI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $301,593.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,648.36 or 1.00094301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00816699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 33,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,900,642 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

