Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 507,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

