Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $898,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 463,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

