Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 438,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,297. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.