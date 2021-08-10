Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. 214,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,834. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

