Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $26.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 693,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 209,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 5,559,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

