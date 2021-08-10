The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,697. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

