Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. 3,827,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,844. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.