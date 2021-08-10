Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,326. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

